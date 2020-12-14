Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara has taken the oath of office for a controversial third term, urging his political opponents to help defuse tensions following the deaths of dozens of people in election-related violence and the arrest of opposition figures.

Final results last month showed the 78-year-old winning re-election with more than 94 per cent of the October 31 vote, which opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.

According to France24, the solemn swearing-in ceremony which took place on Monday, 14 December, in the commercial capital, Abidjan, was attended by 13 African counterparts but was snubbed by the opposition. Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was also among those present.

In his speech, Ouattara vowed to improve the living conditions of Ivorians, to develop human capital, and to further reduce poverty.

Pledging to make Ivory Coast respectful of human rights, the Ivorian president condemned the violence which took place during and after the October 31 presidential election.

“I ask all political parties to seize this new opportunity to defuse tensions through dialogue, said Ouattara.

He had said earlier that he asked prime minister Hamed Bakayoko to resume discussions with the opposition, which continues to contest the legitimacy of the polls.

Opposition groups said Ouattara violated the constitution, which limits presidents to two terms. Ouattara had maintained that the approval of a new constitution in 2016 allowed him to restart his mandate.

When Ouattara was declared the winner, the opposition cried foul and announced a rival transitional government in protest.

Pre and post-election violence have killed at least 85 since August, according to an official toll.

