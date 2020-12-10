Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has joined the growing list of car owners at just 19 years old. The leggy beauty who is an undergraduate just bought herself a Mercedez Benz Making the announcement, Iyabo Ojo took to her social media to celebrate her daughter’s latest acquisition, adding that her daughter worked hard and saved well for her to be able to purchase the car she bought herself.

“Say hello to the latest benz owner @its.priscy this shall not be your last in Jesus name, many more wins and success sunshine. God’s protection on you both… Oya #benzgang let’s pop champagne. You worked hard & saved good, way to go girl.”

Priscilla Ojo who is an ambassador to several brands also posted a photograph of herself and her car, saying that the brand new car is her first purchase as a big girl.

This latest purchase in the household of the Ojos comes months after the actress moved into her new home in the Lekki area of Lagos. The actress threw a house warming party that saw most of her colleagues and friends across the entertainment industry gracing the party.

Shortly after, Iyabo showed off a Range Rover SUV her goddaughter, Lolade Abuta, a former actress now real estate entrepreneur gifted her for being a worthy older friend and mentor.

Just a few weeks ago, the thespian lost her mother to the cold hands of death and laid her to mother earth last weeks with a number of her colleagues in attendance. Iyabo Ojo who is a single mother of two; a boy, Festus and Priscilla, is also a mother to several adopted children. In advising fellow single parents like her, she once said, “To every single great mum or dad out there, raising your kid/kids all by yourself, I tell you, this is one of the hardest, most frustrating, unprepared situations you can ever find yourself in, most especially if you are not financially strong.

“If you’re going through tough times at the moment, Note! tough times don’t last but tough people do. Whatever you going through presently for your kid/kids is just temporary, you will overcome. Your tears of rejection, abandonment, pain, sadness, depression or fear of the unknown will all turn into tears of joy soon.”

