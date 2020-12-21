Daily News

Jaiz Bank to open more branches in Southwest

By
0
jaiz-bank-to-open-more-branches-in-southwest
Views: Visits 0
keystone bank
Banking hall

…Launches Hajj savings in Ogun, Kaduna, others

By Cynthia Alo

The Managing Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, Hassan Usman, has said that all hands are on deck to open branches in Abeokuta and Ado Ekiti in order to onboard thousands of prospects as well as expand operations of the bank in the South Western part of the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) in Osun,   Ogun  and   Ekiti States   as  part   of   the take off of  the scheme in the South West region of the country, Hassan said the    bank  has recognised   the importance of the region   both commercially and spiritually.

Usman who was represented by the Divisional Head, Corporate Services of the Bank, Ismaila Adamu said the delay in Abeokuta and some other parts of the region was mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic   that   struck early   this   year   and disrupted  many activities in the whole world.

READ ALSO2023: Full text of Pius Anyim’s speech on Igbos political interest

Adamu emphasised the role played by the former Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, late Chief  Lateef Adegbite, an indigene of Abeokuta in the establishment of Jaiz Bank Plc which brings to fore the need to open a branch in Abeokuta to honour him.

In  Kaduna State earlier, the launch took   place over   the   weekend, where   all   the stakeholders agreed to work together towards its success.

The representative of Director General of Kaduna State Bureau of  Interfaith, Tahir Baba Ibrahim described the scheme as noble and  urged all stakeholders to work together for its success.

The   scheme   is   a collaboration   between Jaiz   Bank   and   the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in partnership with State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

Jaiz Bank has assured its deployment of all  needed technology towards smooth operations of the scheme.

The Osun State governor, Alhaji Ishaq Gboyega Oyetola in his opening remarks   said   the special   launch   of   the HSS   was   a dream came true for majority of Muslims in the state who cannot afford the payment of Hajj fare at once, which as of today, stands at N1.5m.

In Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, Governor Prince DapoAbiodun, represented   by   his deputy,   Alhaja   Noimot   Solako-Oyedele said   the   state   will   give   all the   necessary   support towards its success.

The governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi said the HSS is a great innovation that will assist in both financial literacy and improve savings culture of the people in the state. He spoke through   his Commissioner of   Special   Duties,   Hon.   Jinad Ayodele, and gave the assurances of the state for the success of the Scheme in the state.

While speaking, the coordinator HSS, Dr. Aliyu Tanko who also represented   the   NAHCON Chairman   Alhaji   Zikirullah Kunle Hassan said the scheme will simplify hajj operations for the intending pilgrims.

FG designates 10 forest reserves as national parks

Previous article

Buba Galadima: Between statesmanship and pretence

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News