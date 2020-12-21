Banking hall

…Launches Hajj savings in Ogun, Kaduna, others

By Cynthia Alo

The Managing Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, Hassan Usman, has said that all hands are on deck to open branches in Abeokuta and Ado Ekiti in order to onboard thousands of prospects as well as expand operations of the bank in the South Western part of the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) in Osun, Ogun and Ekiti States as part of the take off of the scheme in the South West region of the country, Hassan said the bank has recognised the importance of the region both commercially and spiritually.

Usman who was represented by the Divisional Head, Corporate Services of the Bank, Ismaila Adamu said the delay in Abeokuta and some other parts of the region was mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic that struck early this year and disrupted many activities in the whole world.

Adamu emphasised the role played by the former Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, late Chief Lateef Adegbite, an indigene of Abeokuta in the establishment of Jaiz Bank Plc which brings to fore the need to open a branch in Abeokuta to honour him.

In Kaduna State earlier, the launch took place over the weekend, where all the stakeholders agreed to work together towards its success.

The representative of Director General of Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith, Tahir Baba Ibrahim described the scheme as noble and urged all stakeholders to work together for its success.

The scheme is a collaboration between Jaiz Bank and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in partnership with State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

Jaiz Bank has assured its deployment of all needed technology towards smooth operations of the scheme.

The Osun State governor, Alhaji Ishaq Gboyega Oyetola in his opening remarks said the special launch of the HSS was a dream came true for majority of Muslims in the state who cannot afford the payment of Hajj fare at once, which as of today, stands at N1.5m.

In Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, Governor Prince DapoAbiodun, represented by his deputy, Alhaja Noimot Solako-Oyedele said the state will give all the necessary support towards its success.

The governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi said the HSS is a great innovation that will assist in both financial literacy and improve savings culture of the people in the state. He spoke through his Commissioner of Special Duties, Hon. Jinad Ayodele, and gave the assurances of the state for the success of the Scheme in the state.

While speaking, the coordinator HSS, Dr. Aliyu Tanko who also represented the NAHCON Chairman Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan said the scheme will simplify hajj operations for the intending pilgrims.