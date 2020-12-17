The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) has awarded N375 million to the best five performing tertiary institutions in the country.

The institutions are University of Ilorin, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Federal University, Wukari and the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Ilese. Also, the University of Ilorin won in another category.

The five Universities who emerged winners in five categories would take home N75 million each.

The categories are: most subscribed institution by candidates category; most national institution in admission of candidates; most improved institution in gender balance; institution with highest number of admitted international students and most compliant Institution in keeping to guidelines of admissions.

Speaking at the at JAMB’s Second Edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award for 2019 on Thursday, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the Federal Government would continue to play a critical role in teaching, learning and research.

Mr Adamu congratulated the winners and applauded the efforts of the board towards ensuring excellence in the country’s tertiary institutions.

Mr Adamu said the awards “were one of the government’s reward system and intervention to institutions.”

“In 2019, JAMB at the first edition of the programme, supported the Tertiary institutions with the sum of N125 million and this year, the board is supporting the sector with the sum of N375 million. This is no doubt an excellent gesture, worthy of emulation. I am aware that the board’s support for the education sector cuts across the Basic, Senior School and Tertiary Education through its Corporate Social Responsibility Agenda,” he said.

He said contributions to the education system “should not be only limited or stem from the budgetary allocation of government to the sector.”

“This does not negate the reality that education is not receiving an equitable share of the national budget,“ he said.

The minister also challenged the runners-up and others to give their best at the next edition

Specifics

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, said that the University of Ilorin won “the most subscribed institution by candidates’” category, while Ahmadu Bello University ABU won “the most national institution in admission of candidates”.

He said Federal University, Wukari won the “most improved institution in gender balance” while the University of Ilorin, again, won the institution with highest number of admitted international students.

“In the last category, Ogun State Institute of Technology, Ilese, also won the most compliant institution in keeping to guidelines of admissions,” he said.

Mr Oloyede said that the institutions were expected to use the money, judiciously by constructing campus roads in their institutions.