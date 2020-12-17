The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday awarded N375 million to four higher institutions across the country for their outstanding performance in the 2019 admission year.

At a brief ceremony in Abuja, each of the winners was given a certificate and an approved sum of N75 million naira by the examination body.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede appreciated the institutions for their outstanding performance in the previous year, and encouraged other institutions to emulate such steps.

With 108,917 candidates, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), was rewarded as the Most-Subscribed university by candidates in the 2019 admission exercise, while it was also adjudged the institution with the highest number of international students with 66 foreign students.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, won the most national university in terms of spread of intakes.

While the Federal University, Wukari was adjudged the most improved institution with Gender balance, Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese was rewarded with most compliant in admission guidelines.

Speaking at the event, minister of education, Adamu Adamu, noted that the National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance Award was a manifestation of the reward system and intervention in higher institutions in Nigeria, adding that the gesture was worthy of emulation.

The minister said the award revealed that contrary to claims, enough resources were been committed to the education sector.

governmental organisations, international agencies, and others are supporting the the Board’s support for the education sector cuts across the Basic, Senior School and Tertiary Education through its Corporate Social Responsibility agenda. I am equally aware that many other agencies, the organised private sector, individuals, non governmental organisations, international agencies, and others are supporting the sector in various forms and quantum. However, many of these supports are not adequately captured and documented.

“This may also account for reasons why some stakeholders, always say that enough resources are not committed to the education sector. The contribution to the education sector Should not only be limited or seen from the budgetary allocation of Government to the sector. This does not negate the reality that Education is not receiving equitable share of the national budget.

While urging the Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off its ongoing strike, Adamu said the government had empowered visitation panels to carry out audit of the tertiary institutions with the aim of reshaping the education sector.