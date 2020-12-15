A man who murdered nine people after contacting them on Twitter has been sentenced to death, in a high-profile case that has shocked Japan.
Takahiro Shiraishi, dubbed as the Twitter killer, was arrested in 2017 after body parts were found in his flat.
The 30-year-old had admitted to murdering and dismembering his victims almost all of whom were young women he met on the social media platform.
More than 400 people turned up to watch the verdict on Tuesday, 15 December, despite the court only having 16 seats available for the public.
Public support for the death penalty remains high in Japan, one of the few developed nations to retain capital punishment.
Shiraishi used Twitter to lure suicidal women to his home, saying he could help them die and in some cases claimed he would kill himself alongside them.
He strangled and dismembered eight women aged 15 to 26 between August and October 2017.
The serial killings first came to light on Halloween that year when police found dismembered body parts in Shiraishi’s flat in the Japanese city of Zama, near Tokyo.
The Japan Times called it the house of horrors after investigators discovered nine heads along with a large number of arm and leg bones stashed in coolers and toolboxes.
Prosecutors sought the death penalty for Shiraishi who admitted to killing and butchering his victims.
But Shiraishi’s lawyers argued that he was guilty of a lesser charge of murder, claiming his victims had given their permission to be killed.
Shiraishi later disputed his own defence team’s version of events and said he killed without their consent.
On Tuesday, the judge who delivered the verdict said that none of the victims agreed to be killed.
