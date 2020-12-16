Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has formally effected the change of name of Japaul Oil & Maritime Services to its new name Japaul Gold & Ventures, concluding the restructuring process of the former oil servicing company into its new business of mining natural resources.

The change of name at the NSE followed approval by shareholders of the company at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July 2020 and the receipt by the company of a new certificate of incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

With the change, Japaul’s trading symbol at the stock market also changed from Japauloil to Japaulgold.

At the AGM, shareholders had approved the change of the company’s name from Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc to Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc to reflect its new business focus from oil and gas servicing sector into natural resource management, specifically the exploration, mining, processing and export of minerals such as gold and lithium among.