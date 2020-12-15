Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a US judge to release her under a proposed $28.5m (£21.4m) bail package as she awaits trial on sex crime charges, The Guardian reports.
The British socialite is accused of helping the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein groom young girls for sex trafficking.
Ms Maxwell was in a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s, she allegedly introduced him to wealthy and powerful figures in the society.
The financier died in a prison cell in August last year as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.
A court filing released on Monday, 14 December, said Ms Maxwell vehemently maintains her innocence and asked to be freed from jail until her trial.
She wants to be confined to her home and protected by armed guards.
Judge Alison Nathan could rule on this latest bail request in New York by the end of the year.
Ms Maxwell’s previous request for bail in July was denied.
Four of the charges against Ms Maxwell relate to the years between 1994 and 1997 when prosecutors say she helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14, the other two charges are allegations of perjury in 2016.
She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in her trial, which is scheduled to begin next July.
The court filing released on Monday said that Ms Maxwell’s husband would post a bond to support her bail application, financial documents within the filing said they had been married since 2016.
Her lawyers said the multi-million dollar bail proposal represents all of their joint assets, including three homes.
She was quarantined at the Metropolitan detention centre in Brooklyn last month after a staff member tested positive for the virus, prison officials say she is treated like other inmates and that she remains in good health, despite her defence team saying she has suffered hair and weight loss.
