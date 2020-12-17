A former associate of deceased US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been detained in France, The Guardian reports.
Prominent French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel is being held on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Mr Brunel, who is in his 70s, denies wrongdoing.
Epstein died in a New York prison last year as he awaited trial over allegations he had run a network using underage girls for sex.
Epstein was a fund manager with a vast fortune and properties around the world, including an apartment in Paris.
Last year, French prosecutors opened an inquiry into rape and sexual assault allegations against Epstein to focus on potential crimes committed against French victims and on suspects who are French citizens.
US prosecutors have accused Mr Brunel a close friend of Epstein, of procuring young girls for him.
French police last year raided the offices of Karin Models, an agency founded by Mr Brunel, as well as Epstein’s flat near the Arc de Triomphe.
On Wednesday, 16 December, Mr Brunel was taken into custody at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Senegal.ç
Last year his lawyer rejected reports that her client was on the run, and said he was available for questioning.
Before his death, Epstein was charged in New York with sex trafficking and conspiracy and was awaiting trial.
He was already a convicted sex offender, having pleaded guilty to prostitution charges involving a minor in Florida in 2008.
