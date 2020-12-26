For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)

2020 has been quite an eventful year. While different nations of the world have grappled with challenges ranging from terrorism to economic recession, the global scene has not been left behind with the pandemic that has taken the world by storm.

It is amid all these that we remember and celebrate the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ into this world. God introduced Him into this world as Emmanuel, which means God with us. There is no greater consolation for the world at this time than to remember that God is still with us despite all that the world is going through.

Jesus Christ came to demonstrate God’s love to men and reconcile men back to God. God’s love for us is eternal. John 3:16 paints a picture of God’s unparalleled love for humanity. He gave His only begotten Son so He could redeem us back to Himself. Experiencing His love is the greatest gift you can give yourself this season. His arms are outstretched, waiting for you to accept His free offer of eternal life.

With this reconciliation comes peace – peace with God and with men. When you are reconciled back to God, you experience peace, the type that no achievement or material acquisition can give. You then begin to pursue peace. You want to be at peace with people, as much as you can.

Storms come to disrupt this peace, but God has a solution for you, whatever you are going through. The challenges may be many, but Jesus is the answer. In Mark 4:36-39, Christ calmed the storm to the admiration of His disciples and everyone present. He can calm the storms of your life. He is the Prince of Peace.God is too faithful to fail.

As we celebrate Jesus this season, remember that Jesus is the epitome of God’s love and peace. As God’s children, we should emulate His lifestyle and spread His message of love and peace. The killings of innocent lives need to stop. We need to make the world safe for ourselves. Love and peace are the building blocks on which we can build a better world.

We cannot truly celebrate Him and not embrace the message He preached.

Wale Olasoji is the Senior Pastor of Living Impact Christian Centre (LICC), with the headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria