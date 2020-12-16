Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

JIGAWA State government has confirmed 29 new cases of Coronavirus in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Salisu Muaazu, said the patients were found in the NYSC camp in the state capital.

Muaazu explained that 14 new cases were recorded at the NYSC camp, in which 11 were Corps members and three officials

“Of the 14, six patients had been discharged after they were confirmed negative. Eight are still in the isolation centre receiving treatment,” he said.

Muaazu noted that the affected persons were doing well and are expected to be discharged soon.

Muaazu added that on the resumption of the second batch of the orientation course, the task force deployed its team to screen the 500 corps members that are being expected at the camp. He added that of the 150 Corps members screened so far, using rapid diagnostic systems, 15 have tested positive.

He noted that their plod samples have been collected and that the conformity test would be carried out, using their molecular laboratory in the state capital to determine the actual positive cases.

“We are going to expand our contact tracing and will continue to fish out those who had contacts with some of the Corps members that were found to be positive. Among the set were the first batch to report to camp and were asked to go back pending when the camp will reopen,” the commissioner said.