Ahmed Rufa’I, Dutse

JIGAWA State High Court has sentenced two persons to death by hanging.

They are Mustapha Idris and Jamilu Harisu from Ringim and Farko local governments.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ahmed Abubakar said Idris, 29, of Daneji village in Ringim Local Government was found guilty of killing his girlfriend, Nafisa Hashim, of the same village. He was, therefore, sentenced to death by hanging.

Justice Abubakar said the offence is contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Laws.

Harisu was sentenced to death by hanging for killing his father, Malam Harisu Bako, of Muku village in Garki Local Government.

He was found guilty of the offence under Section 221 of the Penal Code Laws.