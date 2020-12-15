Just like its Kaduna counterpart, the Jigawa State Government on Tuesday announced the closure of public and private primary and secondary schools across the state.

It directed that the schools should be closed effective Tuesday following the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The acting Permanent Secretary at the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Rabiu Adamu, made the announcement in a statement released to reporters in Dutse, the state capital.

He advised parents and guardians to prepare for the evacuation of their children and wards back home from Wednesday, especially those in boarding schools.

The Jigawa State Task Force on COVID-19 also said 14 new infections were reported from various parts of the state.

Of the new infections, 11 were said to be National Youth Service Corps members serving in the state.

Earlier, the Kaduna State government also ordered the closure of schools as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

The commissioner of education, Alhaji Shehu Usman Muhammad said, “The ministry wishes to inform the general public, parents, guardians and students of the date of school’s closure due to rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the state which shows a replicate of figures recorded in the first wave of the pandemic in April, May and June 2020. Indicating that a new wave of the infection is rapidly spreading across the state.”

He said, “The state’s ministry of health has further confirmed that, while the infections cut across age groups, this new wave, especially, affects those between 10 and 35 years (which form a majority of the populace in the education sector).

“Thus, in it’s efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic and save the lives of people in the state, the Kaduna State Government is directing all public, and private schools to conclude all necessary arrangements and shutdown on Wednesday 16th December, 2020 as opposed to the initial closing dates.