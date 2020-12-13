The white house will be disinfected when the current administration leaves next month, The Sun reports.

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly ordered a deep clean of the 55,000 square foot building in Washington DC once current leader Donald Trump vacates the building following his defeat in the US election last month.

It comes after Trump and several members of his team contracted coronavirus over the past few months.

”Mr Trump’s administration has been riddled with the coronavirus, the Bidens are taking no chances, a member of the transition team said.

”The entire property will be deep-cleaned down to replacing doorknobs and taking down soft furnishings.

”The virus can linger on hard surfaces so the entire residence and executive offices will be wiped clean with disinfectant to exorcise any trace of Team Trump.

White house historian Kate Andersen Brower said Biden will have a team of 95 staff move in to pack and clean everything after Trump leaves.

She added: “the incoming president and first lady get to choose their new furniture from a secret warehouse.

Trump however continues to blast the election result as he claims without evidence that he won in a landslide and the election was rigged against him.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was a major line of attack for the Biden campaign during the election.

The virus has so far killed 305,088 people, infected more than 16million and at the moment is killing 3,000 people each day in the United States.

The President has fiercely defended his handling of the virus most recently boasting the he should take credit for the miracle development of a vaccine.

Like this: Like Loading...