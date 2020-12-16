President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former South Bend Mayor, Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, CNN reports

Buttigieg, who was an opponent of Biden’s during the 2020 primary elections, is expected to play a central role in the incoming president’s plans to restore and repair roads and bridges throughout the US.

Biden has for months said smart, climate-friendly infrastructure projects can help the US emerge from the coronavirus recession stronger and help support thousands of jobs.

Buttigieg, 38, quickly became a household name during the 2020 elections

Though Buttigieg dropped out of the 2020 race in March despite winning in the Iowa caucuses, the openly gay politician thereafter endorsed Biden for president.

Biden has often offered high praise for Buttigieg as emblematic of the next generation of democrats and was widely expected to name him to a high-level administration post.

LGBTQ rights groups immediately spoke out in praise of Biden’s selection of Buttigieg.

“Pete’s nomination is a new milestone in a decades-long effort to ensure LGBTQ people are represented throughout our government, and its impact will reverberate well-beyond the department he will lead, said Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ victory institute.

Among its many proposals, the Biden campaign floated a $2 trillion plan that married to his climate goals, would build new American infrastructures and clean energy economy.

The expansive plan includes more general investments for roads and bridges, and more specific proposals like providing every American city with 100,000 or more residents with high-quality, zero-emissions public transportation options.

Buttigieg, a military veteran, is perhaps best known in politics for his two terms as the mayor of South Bend from 2012 to 2020.

Under his tenure, the city embarked on extensive urban development and economic revitalization projects similar to those championed by Biden in promises to revitalize American infrastructure.

The transportation department helps oversee the nation’s highway system, planes, trains and mass transit and is poised to play a key role early in the incoming administration.

