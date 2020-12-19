Joeboy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising afropop artist, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa popularly known as Joeboy recently revealed how he pursued a career in human resources management. The jacket and tie lifestyle didn’t suit him, however, and he gave it all up to follow his dream of becoming a musician.

The pop sensation got his big break in 2017 following a viral cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”. The singer who is signed to Mr Eazi’s “Empawa Africa” record label talked about his determination to stay true to himself and forge on despite choosing the path less travelled during the MTN Pulse exclusive listening parley. He credited self-belief and his willingness to remain consistent, writing songs for people and recording covers before he got his big break in the music industry.

According to him, “when I saw #DoYou on social media, I got excited because it’s my story. I studied Human Resources management in school but I was not excited by it. Back then, music was something I used to do for fun till a friend told me that I could take it seriously and become successful from it. I decided to follow my heart and my passion, 400 million streams and counting, multiple awards later, my bet on myself has finally paid off.”

Joeboy who has been nominated for the Headies across various categories such as headies revelation and the best collabo category encouraged Nigerian youths to embrace their authenticity and push for their dreams.

