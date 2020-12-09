By Gbenga Bada

EMPAWA music star, Joeboy, has joined Big Brother Naija stars, Ozo and Nengi for a new campaign as MTN Nigeria revamps its youth brand, MTN Pulse.

The campaign tagged DoYou was unveiled as MTN Pulse returns after a brief hiatus.

The campaign features a television commercial and radio jingle which encourage Nigerian youths to embrace authenticity and push for their dreams.

At the unveiling, which was hosted by Biodun Laaro, JoeyBoy and the BB Naija stars had other individuals as attendees of the unveiling.

Also present for the unveiling was YouTube personality, Fisayo Fosudo, personal finance expert, Tosin Olaseinde among others.

Speaking at the unveiling of the revamped Pulse plan, Oluwole Rawa, General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Nigeria, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing Nigerian youths with the required support to showcase their creativity. He said, “At MTN Nigeria, we fully comprehend the need for youths to express their creativity and use their voices.”

“We understand that if the right platforms are in place, the Nigerian youth can change the world, for good. This is what we intend to inspire through the provision of affordable data and tariff plans on MTN Pulse.”