Joel had embraced hiatus until an attack on residents of Southern Kaduna in Kaduna state began. The Kennis Music signee alleged that his father was killed after armed herdsmen stormed his village to wreak havoc. Before the news of his father’s death, The singer had raised alarm on the killings in Southern Kaduna where his late dad resided. Not too long after raising concerns and fears over the attack on his community via social media, JoEl returned to announce the death of his dad in the village.

