Johnny Depp | Image: RTE

After a year marked by ongoing legal battles, Johnny Depp has said that he is hopeful for better times in the coming year.

Depp, 57, shared a message with his fans alongside a black-and-white image of himself at a bar with Pogues frontman, Shane MacGowan, the day after Christmas.

“This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead,” Depp wrote. “Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD.”

The image was captured from the set of the documentary about the rocker, “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan,” which Depp produced.

The post from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor comes about after he lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper over the publication’s 2018 story that described him as a “wife-beater” during his marriage to Amber Heard.

In November, presiding judge Mr. Justice Nicol ruled that The Sun’s article was “substantially true” in a written statement delivered through the UK Ministry of Justice.

“The Claimant (Depp) has not succeeded in his action for libel,” Nicol added in a lengthy judgment that detailed 14 separate incidents that came to light during a roller-coaster 16-day trial at the Royal Courts of Justice in July.

Weeks after losing his case, Depp stepped down from playing the villain Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts film. He has since been replaced by actor Mads Mikkelsen. Though the actor has left the film series, Depp will reportedly still receive his full eight-figure salary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an Instagram post following the judge’s rule, Depp wrote: “The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.

“My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false,” he wrote. “My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

Last week, Depp’s legal counsel filed new documents in appeals court asking for a new trial.