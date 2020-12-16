Johnny Drille

Handsome, talented and successful are some of the words that aptly describe Nigerian singer Johnny Drille.

With his charming good looks, sonorous voice, amazing talent and an ever-growing fan base, it is easy to believe that the “Romeo And Juliet” crooner could have any woman he desires.

It appears that, like many other young men, he has found himself do some things in the past for love and he decided to share some of his actions with fans on Twitter.

From talking about his first crush to missing shows because of a woman, the singer revealed “I too like woman.”

He wrote:

“The highest I’ve done for love was to refuse two shows one weekend because I’d already made plans to hang out with one woman. “I too like woman.”

This is not the first time the singer is admitting his love for women as he once revealed that he considered being an actor just so that he can kiss women.

On having his first crush, he tweeted:

My first ever crush was Owas, we were in primary 5 together. Wherever you are Owas, if you can see this know I will never forget you. You didn’t know it but you made me feel love for the first time. In fact, I’m gonna write a song about you, I will call it ‘Dear Owas’”

He also disclosed how he once trailed a girl home and realizing the stupidity of his action now, he shared:

One time I trailed this girl we attended the same JAMB lecture center to her house on foot for 45mins, because I was in love, or whatever that was, and I trekked almost two hours back home. I can’t believe I was that creepy, what was I thinking. So stupid. Smh JD.”

Asides talking about love, Johnny Drille also shared details about his career as well as his yearning for success.

The “Mystery Girl” crooner who revealed that he once missed two shows because of a date with a woman disclosed that he is grateful to have an amazing talent to share with his fans.

“Sometimes I listen to my voice and my music, and I suddenly feel so much more grateful for being blessed with such a gift, one to share with amazing people as you.”

He disclosed his dislike for Okro and Oha soups saying he finds them gross and should his future wife like the soups, it would be a deal-breaker for him.

Other details he shared about himself include wanting to succeed because he wanted to take care of his sister, having the same phone number since 2009.