Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to show love to one another during the Christmas season

In a message signed by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, he said Christmas is a commemoration that connects the world to love, selflessness, sacrifice and solidarity, which are the virtues that Christ unambiguously propagated.

“Jesus’ message of salvation speaks to the essence of both spiritual deliverance and earthly redemption. It is a constant reminder that humanity will have a more peaceful existence if people of the world rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness and compassion.

“People have been through so much in 2020, including navigating the snares of the deadly novel Covid19 pandemic. At Christmas the world needs love. This is the spirit we have to imbibe to heal all that is broken in our world.

“Merry Christmas to all our compatriots and the rest of humanity,” he said.

“More so than in most prior years, we are thankful for Christmas Day for the spirit and teachings of Jesus Christ provide a precious gift unto us. If we but use this gift wisely in our relationships with one another we shall emerge from this turbulent storm a better and more just nation, a more compassionate people with a more hopeful future.

“In normal times, Christmas offers Nigerians of all faiths an opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Unfortunately, I must beseech you to forgo such large gatherings this year for the sake of our collective health. In its essence, Christmas is a celebration of life and this year we best celebrate life by doing what we must do to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this terrible virus.”