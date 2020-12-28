Daily News

Jos Polo tourney gallops off in style

By
From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The week-long Jos international Annual Polo Tournament kicked off  amid pomp and ceremony over the weekend  at General Hassan Usman Katsina Polo field in the Plateau State’s capital  with  30 teams across the country, including three foreign countries  in attendance,

The Group Corporate Communications and Compliance, Haroun Harry Audu, said  leading teams from England, Argentina and  south Africa will compete  against Nigerian teams in four coveted cups including  the Governor’s, President Cup , NASCO Cup and  lmani cups.

Audu explained that, other, categories are been competed for, where players will play in the veteran, Access Bank cup and also beginners in the tournament.

He said: ” The 2020 Jos international annual Polo tournament will feature players and teams including polo enthusiasts from within the country and beyond.

“It is worth noting that the game Polo has for several decades now maintained its preeminent position as the leading catalyst for sports, recreation, peace and tourism in Plateau state, and Nigeria at large.”

Meanwhile,  the NASCO team overwhelmed  Algazi team in  a highly  entertaining opening match.

