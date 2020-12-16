The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has become the first religious leader in Africa to surpass 5 million followers on the popular social media platform, Facebook.







Joshua, who surpassed the milestone on the evening of Monday, December 14, thanked his followers in a Facebook post commemorating the feat. “Thank you for joining us in our mission of changing lives, changing nations and changing the world through the glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ,” he wrote, adding that the best is yet to come.







The cleric, who founded the popular Christian channel, Emmanuel TV, beat Pastor Enoch Adeboye, another popular Nigerian pastor, to the milestone by a slim margin.







Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has 4,981,000 followers on his official Facebook page as of the time of filing this report.







Controversial Malawian ‘Prophet’, Shepherd Bushiri, has almost 4,200,000 followers, while the head of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has fewer than 2,500,000 followers on the social media platform.







Joshua’s ‘miracle’ videos especially attract attention. A clip posted to his Facebook page last week showing a young boy receiving a ‘miracle’ during Joshua’s crusade in the Dominican Republic in 2017 has been viewed a staggering 32 million times since being posted.







His large following comes mainly from outside Nigeria with the cleric’s popularity evident in Latin America, Southern Africa and parts of Asia.







In addition, Joshua’s YouTube channel, Emmanuel TV, is the most viewed Christian ministry channel worldwide with 1,800,000 subscribers and over 600 million views.

