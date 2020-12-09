Our Reporter

Anthony Joshua snarled that he has focused on training his “brain more so than my body” in his first appearance in the days leading up to his world heavyweight title defence.

Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO championships are at stake against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and both boxers are now in ‘the bubble’ as the intensity builds.

Joshua, cloaked in a mask and a hood, told Sky Sports News upon arrival: “My body is just a vessel that carries my brain so I train my brain more so than my body.

“I’m ready for war. I’m ready for a fight. The time will come when we go to war. I’m looking forward to that date.

“It’s a privilege to be competing.”

For the first time since boxing’s resumption in the UK, 1,000 fans will be in attendance on Saturday to watch Joshua’s first fight since avenging his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.