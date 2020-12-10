Anthony Joshua was able to end his short period in self-isolation yesterday when his coronavirus test came back negative ahead of his world heavyweight clash with Kubrat Pulev.

The 31-year-old entered Matchroom’s bio-secure bubble in London on Tuesday and had to stay in his room for the night before being given the all-clear.

Once Joshua’s test results were confirmed, the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belt-holder made his way to the gym to carry on preparations for Saturday’s bout at Wembley’s SSE Arena.

The Watford-born boxer last night showed off his physique in an open workout session where rival Pulev and undercard fighters Lawrence Okolie and Hughie Fury were also put through their paces in the ring.

As Joshua faces Kubrat Pulev in a mandatory title defence this Saturday, many feel it is just another obstacle on AJ’s way to what would be an undisputed title decider against Fury.

But Pulev has travelled over from Bulgaria with intentions of scuppering the Battle of Britain and handing Joshua another crushing defeat.

Dillian Whyte who lost to AJ in 2015, sees this as nothing but a warm up fight for his rival.

He told SkyBet: “You know what? It is a run-out for Joshua He’s just had two hard fights back to back, emotionally more than physically.

“So smart business, the Pulev fight. Pulev is old now and he was never really great in his heyday.

“He [Joshua] is happy to take care of his mandatory duties. So it’s a keep-busy fight.”

But Tyson Fury had little to say on the outcome but noted if Ruiz could knockout Joshua which he did in June 2019, so can Pulev.

Fury said to iFL TV: “It’s heavyweight boxing, especially someone as big as they are, either could win.

“If Andy Ruiz can knock Joshua out, then Pulev definitely can.

“Pulev’s a lot bigger guy and punches probably harder than Ruiz does.”