The President/ Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has said journalists in the country should have insurance cover, given the hazards inherent in their job.

He canvassed this yesterday in Ilishan during a media luncheon for education writers.

Tayo, who recalled how journalists did not mind being attacked or shot at while covering the riots that followed the #EndSARS protests in the country last October, opined that such journalists could have fallen victims and wondered what would have been the fate of their families without any insurance coverage.

“Journalists toil to keep the nation informed and they take a lot of risks and endangering their lives in the process. A country that is not informed will be malformed. Their ideas have sustained democracy in the country and kept us on our toes.

“In that regard, journalist should have life insurance and their welfare improved upon. Despite the challenges, one can say journalists in the country have done well and I charge you to uphold the truth, be fair and let your integrity be intact, “he said.

Reeling out some of the achievements recorded by the university, he said the giant strides of its products worldwide speak volume.

He mentioned Sola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi, whose business, Pay Stack, was recently acquired by an American company for millions of dollars.

“Our products are trail blazers. At the Nigerian Law School, they set the pace. In Accounting profession, they are the leaders and the list is endless. We are not resting on our oars and we are improving daily as we are connected to over 127 universities worldwide and we draw inspirations and ideas from one another,” he added.

On his plan for second term in office, Tayo said new courses would be introduced with the Schools of Engineering and Environmental Studies that would soon take off.

“We are also starting our e-learning centre. The National Universities Commission, NUC, reached out to us that why can’t we launch e-learning centre and we are doing that soon. I was in the University of South Africa, and I was amazed when I got to know that over 100,000 students are on their e-learning platform, we can do it better here, ” he stated.

