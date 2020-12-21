The music executive and boss of Northside Entertainment took to his social media to show off his latest piece of real estate. Posting pictures of the palatial mansion, he captioned them, “Let’s just say Xmas gift came early”.

He also indicated with caption that the building was built from scratch.

The house which is a two storey building of mostly glass and concrete has a swimming pool with his social media name, Ngees etched in the bottom of the pool.

Before now, all three famous brothers; Jude, Peter and Paul started out together from a home in Omole Estate Phase 1 before they all moved to the Island, Parkview Estate in Ikoyi, where they each built their individual but identical mansions side by side.

Asides, music, the brothers are heavily invested into other things.

Jude Okoye who is one of the most influential figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry is also the CEO of Square records under which he managed the careers of his twin brothers until the twins decided to pursue their individual music career under the brand names, Mr P and Rudeboy.

It is unclear if he still runs Square records as one of the twins, Paul Okoye, otherwise known as Rudeboy churns out his music under his own record label but the videos for his singles are mostly put together by Jude whom he chose to take sides with when their family feud broke out. With Northside entertainment, it was basically dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan and MayD that were signed under its management, until both artistes fell out with him. While there has been accusations and counter accusations of what led to the fallout, it is instructive to know that May D who has since moved on is now signed on to Davido’s music label, DMW records and has released a new single, while Cynthia who is still smarting from her fall out with Jude is yet to move on and had continued to attack both Jude and Davido who tried to help her revive her career.

