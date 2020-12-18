There was a drama on Wednesday, December 16, at the Ekwulobia High Court premises, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, when over 500 women invaded the court.

The women who were dressed in black attires, stormed the court to hear the suit instituted against a man from Uga community, who allegedly killed his pregnant wife.

They stormed the court in solidarity with their slain colleague, Daily Sun reports.

According to reports, their large number coupled with the black attires intimidated the registrars and clerks of the court who then informed the judges of the development.

This prompted the judges to boycott the court premises and return to their various houses.

The matter which was supposed to be heard on Wednesday was adjourned.

The women, on hearing that the cases billed for that day had been adjourned, expressed dissatisfaction and vowed to keep coming on the days that particular case will be heard.

Speaking to reporters, one of them said that it was an abomination for a pregnant woman to be killed, adding that the law must take its course.

She said: “We are here in solidarity with our fellow woman that was killed by her husband, while she was pregnant.”

Another woman who simply identified herself as Mrs Okeke stated: “Enough of this wickedness against women. The judges should not be on the run, because we are mourning. It is normal.”

