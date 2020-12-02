Regional Manager of Julius Berger Engr. Oliver Berger accompanied by Dr Engr. Ismaila Amodu who is the Project Coordinator and Mr Ayokunle Akinboyede to Minna this morning, and met with officials of Ministry of Works to finalize discussions in preparation of 7-number roads to be reconstructed by the company in Tunga, Minna. Kolawale road, Aliyu Babadoko road, Lady Fatima road, Dattijo aliyu road, Old alheri road and adjoining lady Fatima and old alheri road.

This is in furtherance to the commitment of the Abu Sani Bello-led Restoration Agenda that aims to revive the infrastructure in the state, especially roads so as to ease movement of residents of the state.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Ibrahim Panti who expressed the delight of the coming of the Julius Berger team stated that Governor Abu Sani Bello is enthusiastic about having these projects executed in a timely manner and to the highest possible standard.

After a successful deliberation, the team proceeded on inspection to all the roads marked for reconstruction and later visited the yard at Tudun Fulani, Minna.

Vanguard News Nigeria