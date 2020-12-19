A suspected armed robber, on Friday, ran out of luck as he was set on fire by youths at Owo Idemili Community in the Orsu Council Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the suspected robber and his accomplice accosted and robbed two ladies who just withdrew the sum of N4 million from a new generation bank in Orlu town.

They pulled a gun and attacked the ladies in front of a filling station in the area.

Speaking to The Punch, an eyewitness said, “They (suspected robbers) followed the vehicle and could not attack the ladies because of the busy nature of the Orlu-Ihiala Road. It was when they got to Awo Idemili that they double-crossed them and snatched the bag containing the money at gunpoint.

“But while attempting to mount their bike, some of the bundles of money fell off from the bag. One of the suspected robbers tried to pick up the fallen cash.

“It was in the attempt to get the money that some vigilante men accosted them. The suspected robber tried to shoot the vigilante men but could not succeed as they and some youths overpowered him and cut his limbs before setting him on fire.”

According to reports, the suspect was among the notorious armed robbers from Njaba and Oru East areas that have been terrorising the Njaba, Oru East, Orlu and Orsu parts of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Police Spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the youths had set the súspect on fire before policemen arrived at the scene.

