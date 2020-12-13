Eighteen (18) generals in the Nigerian Army, according to Channels TV, have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The publication further reports that the infected military generals reportedly had contact with late Major General Olu Irefin who died from COVID-19 complications last week and the affected senior army officers were present at the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Abuja.

The late General Irefin, according to reports, had visited some of his colleagues at home before he attended the conference.

After news of General Irefin’s death being linked to COVID-19, all the officers who attended the conference, their wives, and other members of their families who live with them, were directed by the NCDC to embark on a week-long isolation period.

It was also gathered that while the affected army generals were mostly those who came from outside Abuja and have been tested by officials of the NCDC, others who were in the nation’s capital are yet to be tested.

The late Irefin who was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Six Division of the Army in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was said to have taken ill at the Chief of Army Staff Conference last week and was taken to the hospital.

He was later confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment before he died.

Like this: Like Loading...