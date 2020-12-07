Daily News

 Jide Orintunsin, Abuja  

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in a crucial meeting ahead of Tuesday National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

The meeting which started around 8:15pm is been hosted by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Also in attendance is the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.

The pre-NEC meeting is to enable the governors take a position ahead of issues that may be discussed at the NEC meeting.

