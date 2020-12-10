The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the commencement of its membership registration exercise which was scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee announced this at a press briefing just 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Executive Committee of the party extended its tenure by six months.

The membership registration which was scheduled to take place between December 12 and 21 has been postponed to January 2021.

He said the decision to shelve weekend commencement of the programme was taken in view of the Christmas season and to ensure maximum participation by all party faithful.

He said, “As you are all aware, the membership registration, update and revalidation exercise of our great party, was supposed to commence on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

“On account of several factors, however, including the fast-approaching Christmas and End of Year celebrations; as well as the interest of our Christian members; and the objective of ensuring maximum participation, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the exercise to the second week of January 2021.

“The CECPC sincerely regrets any inconveniences that may arise out of the change in date; but appeals for the understanding of our teeming members and the general public, in the interest of preparing a solid foundation for a successful Exercise.

“The party wishes you all; as well as members of the public, a peaceful and rewarding Yuletide, and End of Year celebration.”

Like this: Like Loading...