JUST IN: APC wins big in Lagos East senatorial election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured an overwhelming victory in Saturday’s senatorial bye-election in Lagos East district.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Bayo Oshinowo, earlier this year.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bye-election was conducted on Saturday in the five local governments in the district and witnessed low voter turnout and late arrival of election materials.

The APC and its candidate, ex-banker Tokubo Abiru, have been declared the winner in each of the five local governments in the area.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, came a distant second in each of the five local governments.

The final collation of the result was still being done at the INEC collation centre at the time of this report with Mr Abiru set to be formally declared the winner.

See the detailed results of each local government below

RESULTS BY LGA

Ibeju -Lekki LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Khalid Olajide Adekoya ( Unilag)

AA : 16


AAC: 17


ADC: 42


ADP: 65


APC: 16336


APM: 12


LP: 07


NNPP: 05


NRM: 07


PDP: 937


SDP: 11


YPP: 109

Registered voters: 109,731


Accredited voters: 17903


Valid votes: 17564


Rejected votes: 272


Total votes cast: 17836

RESULTS BY LGA

Kosofe LGA

Electoral Officer: Prof Samuel Olabaniyi ( Unilag)

AA : 23


AAC: 80


ADC: 71


ADP: 74


APC: 13,723


APM: 106


LP: 13


NNPP: 22


NRM: 8


PDP: 2661


SDP: 09


YPP: 27

Registered voters: 362596


Accredited voters: 17457


Valid votes: 16817


Rejected votes: 426


Total votes cast: 17,243

RESULTS BY LGA

Epe LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Elijah Oyeyemi ( Unilag)

AA : 13


AAC: 25


ADC: 70


ADP: 89


APC: 22,213


APM: 22


LP: 04


NNPP: 01


NRM: 05


PDP: 1,826


SDP: 02


YPP: 26

Registered voters: 147,074


Accredited voters: 24,736


Valid votes: 24,296


Rejected votes: 382


Total votes cast: 24,678

Two PUs cancelled due to faulty card reader.

The affected PUs are PU 3 (Votes 92)


PU 22( Votes 213)

RESULTS BY LGA

Shomolu LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Odutola Odukoya( Unilag)

AA : 26


AAC: 42


ADC: 86


ADP: 140


APC: 17,728


APM: 31


LP: 25


NNPP: 13


NRM: 14


PDP: 2, 067


SDP: 7


YPP: 29

Registered voters: 307,066


Accredited voters: 20761


Valid votes: 20,208


Rejected votes: 474


Total votes cast: 20,682

RESULTS BY LGA

Ikorodu LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Andrew Akala ( Unilag)

AA : 18


AAC: 84


ADC: 107


ADP: 167


APC: 19204


APM: 31


LP: 09


NNPP: 11


NRM: 31


PDP: 3,766


SDP: 06


YPP: 17

Registered voters: 33,5206


Accredited voters: 24,037


Valid votes: 23,451


Rejected votes: 515


Total votes cast: 23,966

