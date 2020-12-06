The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured an overwhelming victory in Saturday’s senatorial bye-election in Lagos East district.
The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Bayo Oshinowo, earlier this year.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bye-election was conducted on Saturday in the five local governments in the district and witnessed low voter turnout and late arrival of election materials.
The APC and its candidate, ex-banker Tokubo Abiru, have been declared the winner in each of the five local governments in the area.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, came a distant second in each of the five local governments.
The final collation of the result was still being done at the INEC collation centre at the time of this report with Mr Abiru set to be formally declared the winner.
See the detailed results of each local government below
RESULTS BY LGA
Ibeju -Lekki LGA
Electoral Officer: Dr Khalid Olajide Adekoya ( Unilag)
AA : 16
AAC: 17
ADC: 42
ADP: 65
APC: 16336
APM: 12
LP: 07
NNPP: 05
NRM: 07
PDP: 937
SDP: 11
YPP: 109
Registered voters: 109,731
Accredited voters: 17903
Valid votes: 17564
Rejected votes: 272
Total votes cast: 17836
RESULTS BY LGA
Kosofe LGA
Electoral Officer: Prof Samuel Olabaniyi ( Unilag)
AA : 23
AAC: 80
ADC: 71
ADP: 74
APC: 13,723
APM: 106
LP: 13
NNPP: 22
NRM: 8
PDP: 2661
SDP: 09
YPP: 27
Registered voters: 362596
Accredited voters: 17457
Valid votes: 16817
Rejected votes: 426
Total votes cast: 17,243
RESULTS BY LGA
Epe LGA
Electoral Officer: Dr Elijah Oyeyemi ( Unilag)
AA : 13
AAC: 25
ADC: 70
ADP: 89
APC: 22,213
APM: 22
LP: 04
NNPP: 01
NRM: 05
PDP: 1,826
SDP: 02
YPP: 26
Registered voters: 147,074
Accredited voters: 24,736
Valid votes: 24,296
Rejected votes: 382
Total votes cast: 24,678
Two PUs cancelled due to faulty card reader.
The affected PUs are PU 3 (Votes 92)
PU 22( Votes 213)
RESULTS BY LGA
Shomolu LGA
Electoral Officer: Dr Odutola Odukoya( Unilag)
AA : 26
AAC: 42
ADC: 86
ADP: 140
APC: 17,728
APM: 31
LP: 25
NNPP: 13
NRM: 14
PDP: 2, 067
SDP: 7
YPP: 29
Registered voters: 307,066
Accredited voters: 20761
Valid votes: 20,208
Rejected votes: 474
Total votes cast: 20,682
RESULTS BY LGA
Ikorodu LGA
Electoral Officer: Dr Andrew Akala ( Unilag)
AA : 18
AAC: 84
ADC: 107
ADP: 167
APC: 19204
APM: 31
LP: 09
NNPP: 11
NRM: 31
PDP: 3,766
SDP: 06
YPP: 17
Registered voters: 33,5206
Accredited voters: 24,037
Valid votes: 23,451
Rejected votes: 515
Total votes cast: 23,966
