The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured an overwhelming victory in Saturday’s senatorial bye-election in Lagos East district.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Bayo Oshinowo, earlier this year.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bye-election was conducted on Saturday in the five local governments in the district and witnessed low voter turnout and late arrival of election materials.

The APC and its candidate, ex-banker Tokubo Abiru, have been declared the winner in each of the five local governments in the area.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, came a distant second in each of the five local governments.

The final collation of the result was still being done at the INEC collation centre at the time of this report with Mr Abiru set to be formally declared the winner.

See the detailed results of each local government below

RESULTS BY LGA

Ibeju -Lekki LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Khalid Olajide Adekoya ( Unilag)

AA : 16



AAC: 17



ADC: 42



ADP: 65



APC: 16336



APM: 12



LP: 07



NNPP: 05



NRM: 07



PDP: 937



SDP: 11



YPP: 109

Registered voters: 109,731



Accredited voters: 17903



Valid votes: 17564



Rejected votes: 272



Total votes cast: 17836

RESULTS BY LGA

Kosofe LGA

Electoral Officer: Prof Samuel Olabaniyi ( Unilag)

AA : 23



AAC: 80



ADC: 71



ADP: 74



APC: 13,723



APM: 106



LP: 13



NNPP: 22



NRM: 8



PDP: 2661



SDP: 09



YPP: 27

Registered voters: 362596



Accredited voters: 17457



Valid votes: 16817



Rejected votes: 426



Total votes cast: 17,243

RESULTS BY LGA

Epe LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Elijah Oyeyemi ( Unilag)

AA : 13



AAC: 25



ADC: 70



ADP: 89



APC: 22,213



APM: 22



LP: 04



NNPP: 01



NRM: 05



PDP: 1,826



SDP: 02



YPP: 26

Registered voters: 147,074



Accredited voters: 24,736



Valid votes: 24,296



Rejected votes: 382



Total votes cast: 24,678

Two PUs cancelled due to faulty card reader.

The affected PUs are PU 3 (Votes 92)



PU 22( Votes 213)

RESULTS BY LGA

Shomolu LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Odutola Odukoya( Unilag)

AA : 26



AAC: 42



ADC: 86



ADP: 140



APC: 17,728



APM: 31



LP: 25



NNPP: 13



NRM: 14



PDP: 2, 067



SDP: 7



YPP: 29

Registered voters: 307,066



Accredited voters: 20761



Valid votes: 20,208



Rejected votes: 474



Total votes cast: 20,682

RESULTS BY LGA

Ikorodu LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Andrew Akala ( Unilag)

AA : 18



AAC: 84



ADC: 107



ADP: 167



APC: 19204



APM: 31



LP: 09



NNPP: 11



NRM: 31



PDP: 3,766



SDP: 06



YPP: 17

Registered voters: 33,5206



Accredited voters: 24,037



Valid votes: 23,451



Rejected votes: 515



Total votes cast: 23,966