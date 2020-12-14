By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Armed thugs numbering about 100 on Monday stormed Arewa House, venue of the Northern region’s Security Review meeting, attacking participants of the meeting.

The hoodlums brandishing dangerous weapons stormed the venue of the event at about 11 in the morning, carting away valuables such as mobile phones and destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

The attacked event was organised by Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) with the aimed of creating synergy between communities and government security and designing a uniform approach to the current security situation in the North, especially as over 300 schools were kidnapped in Katsina State by bandits.

The event was attended by retired military officers, Retired Police officers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, various women, youth and trade associations.

While addressing newsmen, Chairman of the Coalition, Balarabe Rufai described the attack as unfortunate, labeling those who sponsored thugs to come after them as ‘enemies of the north and Nigeria’.

Rufai explained that just as the meeting was kicking off; sponsored armed thugs stormed the auditorium after subduing the civil guards at the gate. They came in with Machete and other weapons and started attacking people.

“Majority had to fly out through the window to escape. We are very confused on what actually transpired. But I want to assure people that this objective we have of reviewing security situation in the north where people are being killed on daily basis won’t continue. We cannot fold our arms and watch.

“Whoever is behind this attack (hoodlums) is an enemy of the north and enemy of Nigeria. This attack won’t deter us. We are going to have another meeting in another place and discuss how to complement government’s effort in bring out security outfit that is multi-sectoral, where all people will come in and have what we intend to call Arewa Security Marshall,” he said.

Similarly, spokesman of the group, Abdulaziz Suleiman issued a press statement aside disrupting the event, the “hoodlums overturned tables shattered glasses, attacked the guests and officials, wounding several people and smashing vehicles parked in the premises.”

According to Sulieman, “it is disturbing that a battalion of armed thugs can stroll free across the streets of central Kaduna wielding dangerous weapons without the intervention of the security. Security only arrived hours after the thugs had left.”

He said, “It is quite obvious now that some powerful forces are benefiting from the current security situation and would do everything for it to continue.”

Suleiman however pledged the commitment of his group to ensuring the safety and security of the North and its people.

In another development, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations, (JACOM) said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in his primary duty of providing security and welfare for the people, following the spate of kidnapping and other security challenges in the north.

The committee condemned the kidnapping of hundreds students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, urging the State and Federal Government to rescue the students in no time and avoid a repeat of the Chibok Girls who became pounds on the chess of. They also demanded that President Buhari address the Country on the kidnapping of the boys.

Reading the JACOM’s communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the Convener and Chairman Communique Committee, Muhammed Murtala Abubakar and Kumaga Rapheal Terkula, called for restructuring of the country in order to pave way for community policing.

The committee also urged the Inspector General of Police to lift ban arms acquisition by citizens to enable them protect themselves from killers.

“We recognize the need to restructure Nigeria and review the requirements and allow responsible Nigerians and Communities the right to apply for fire arms to protect themselves.”

They however asked Northern Governors to stop payment of ransom to kidnappers and account for security votes given to them.