Following the abduction of an unknown number of male students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state, many residents have taken to the streets to protest.

The protesters are currently demanding the prompt rescue of students abducted by bandits on Friday night.

The Punch reports that the protest was being led by a woman who identified herself as one of the mothers of the abducted students.

The protesters, chanting songs, were said to have gone around the school’s premises and some parts of the town with placards conveying various messages, among which are ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.

In a similar development, the Coalition of Northern Groups has threatened to mobilise students and youths to go on protest in Katsina state if the abducted students were not rescued on time.

The Coalition, through the chairman of the North-West zone of the group, Jamiu Aliyu, at a press conference in Katsina said:

“We condemn in totality this barbaric act and call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits, we equally stress the inability of the government to protect those young, innocent, vibrant students from this horrible attack as uncalled for.

“Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within the shortest period of time, CNG will not hesitate to mobilize hundreds of thousands on the streets of Katsina state for a continuous protest, until the students are fully rescued, even if it’s going to cost our lives.”

