Okon Akwa has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Prior to his new appointment, Mr Akwa was the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, of the NDDC, under the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC).

This development was contained in a statement issued Saturday night by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Buhari directed that Akwa would henceforth oversee the affairs of the Commission till the end of the ongoing forensic audit agency.

The statement partly reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

“He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

“Mr Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“The development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”

Several controversies trailed the Pondei-led IMC with many stakeholders of oil-rich regions calling for the committee’s dissolution.

Other allegations, including financial impropriety, were levelled against the IMC and its leadership, leading to a National Assembly probe the IMC as well as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

