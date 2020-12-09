President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu, of his duties.

Dr Argungu, according to The Nation, was relieved of his post in a memo issued last week Friday, December 4, 2020, with effect from Monday, December 7.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, explained that President Buhari has since directed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr Festus Keyamo (SAN), to appoint an Acting Director-General from the senior directors of the agency to replace Argungu.

Mr Shehu’s statement partly reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu from the position of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). The directive which was given on Friday, the 4th of December, 2020, is to be effective from Monday, December 7th, 2020.”

“Meanwhile, the Supervising Minister of the Agency, the Hon Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has been directed to nominate an Acting DG from amongst the most Senior Directors based on competencies and seniority to take over from Dr. Argungu until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr. President” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...