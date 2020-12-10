President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to appear before the House of Representatives on Thursday to address them as promised, just as the House commenced plenary, Punch is reporting.

The House had on December 1, invited Buhari to address them over the issue of security challenges bedevilling the country.

Buhari had expressed his readiness to appear before the House, while responding to the invitation to him last week to address Nigerians on the growing insecurity in the country especially with the recent slaughtering of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram.

Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie had confirmed that Buhari will today, Thursday, address a joint session of the National Assembly

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had also on Wednesday said the National Assembly lacked the powers to summon the President to speak on security matters, a claim that has generated wide criticisms.

State governors, at a meeting with the President, advised Buhari against honoring the invitation of the House of Representatives.

Earlier this week, PDP members in the House of Representative had called for an impeachment of the president.

The leader of the PDP caucus in the house of representatives, Hon Chinda said in a statement that the president is guilty of “gross incompetence and continuous breach” of his constitutional powers to ensure the security of Nigerians.

The caucus likened him to Emperor Nero, an emperor of ancient Rome who is fabled to have “fiddled while Rome burned”.

The lawmakers hinged their call on the recent Boko haram attack in Borno during which more than 40 farmers were killed.

They asked Nigerians to “wake up” their representatives in the legislative chamber to commence Buhari’s impeachment process.

“While President Buhari idles in the typical fashion of Emperor Nero as our country burns, questions must be asked about his capacity to lead at a time that our country desires robust and responsible leadership that can pull it from the brink and rescue it from the debilitations of insurgents, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers,” they said.