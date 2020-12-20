By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Director General National Institute of Policy and strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Professor Habu Shuiabu Galadima is dead.

In a statement signed by Brid Gen CFJ Udaya(rtd), Secretary/Director of Administration, NIPSS, said, “on behalf of the board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness.”

He will be buried according to Islamic rites.