Daily News

JUST IN: DG NIPSS Professor Habu Galadima dies

By
0
just-in:-dg-nipss-professor-habu-galadima-dies
Views: Visits 6

By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Director General National Institute of Policy and strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Professor Habu Shuiabu Galadima is dead.

In a statement signed by Brid Gen CFJ Udaya(rtd), Secretary/Director of Administration, NIPSS, said, “on behalf of the board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness.”

He will be buried according to Islamic rites.

How Not To Go Broke This Christmas

Previous article

AC Milan’s Leao scores fastest-ever Serie A goal after six seconds

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News