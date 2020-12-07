Daily News

JUST IN: Dickson wins Bayelsa West senatorial by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr. Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Dec. 5, Bayelsa West senatorial by-election.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Okechukwu Okeke, of the Federal University Otuoke, (FUO) said that Dickson polled 115,257 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Peremobowei Ebebi of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 17,500 votes.

Eleven political parties participated in the election.

(NAN)

