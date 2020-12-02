The former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman has died at the age of 63.

It was gathered that Usman died on Tuesday night in Zaria after a brief illness.

The President of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Illitrus Ahmadu, confirmed the death of Usman to The PUNCH on Wednesday morning.

“I just received the news of his death. He was rushed to a hospital yesterday in Zaria, Kaduna State before he passed on,” Ahmadu said.

Usman who was born on December 5, 1956, started his elementary education at Government Secondary Technical School, Soba and finished in 1972. In 1973, he proceeded to Government Technical College where he passed out in 1975 after obtaining Federal Craft Training Certificate.

Usman got admission to Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria, in 1975 to pursue a course in Aero Electronics and Telecommunication where he obtained a Diploma certificate.

The determination to get to the pinnacle of his chosen career drove him to acquire many other professional education including City and Guilds, Radio, TV, Electronics (1977), Commercial Pilot, Multi-Engine and Instrument ratings, Burnside – Ott Aviation Training Centre, Miami USA,(1977), B – 727 Flight Engineers’ rating, Miami, USA, (1980), Flying Instructors’ rating, Oxford Air Training School, UK,1982 and Airline Transport Pilot License, New York, USA,1992.

Usman became the director-general of the civil aviation regulatory body in October 2014 and served for five years and handed over to the present NCAA boss, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in October 2019.

