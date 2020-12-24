Foremost Islamic scholar and retired justice, Ahmed Lemu, has passed on at the age of 91, at his base in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The news of his death was announced on behalf of his family by his son, Nurudeen, who, however, did not give details of Justice Lemu’s death.

“It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr. Justice Sheikh Ahmed Lemu OFR, in the early hours of this morning in Minna. Burial arrangements to be announced later,” he said.

Justice Lemu was born in Niger State and started his career as a teacher under the Bida Native Authority. He was a principal of two famous centres of learning in northern Nigeria, the School for Arabic Studies (SAS), Kano; and the Arabic Teachers’ College, Sokoto.

In 2011, Justice Lemu chaired the Presidential Panel on Post-Election Violence in Nigeria. He was also a member of the Nigerian Council of Religions, the Presidential Council for Youth Development, and various national committees and councils.

Lemu also served in the Judiciary, first as a Sharia judge at the Court of Appeals in the States of Sokoto and Niger (1976 – 1977), then as Chief Sharia Judge at the Court of Appeals in Niger State (1976 – 1991).

He is reported to be one of the two Nigerians who have won King Faisal Prize.

