Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for coronavirus, the state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi announced on Saturday.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had gone into isolation on Friday following contact with persons infected with the infection.

The governor and other members of his team were to be tested by the Lagos State Biobank on Saturday and were to comply with the safety guidelines by remaining in isolation until the results of the tests were available.

There has been a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos, with residents being advised to adhere to the prescribed protocols and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

This is not the first time Sanwo-Olu is taking the COVID-19 test, having done so at least three times since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

“We are seeing a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos.

“All residents of Lagos should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, washing of hands, respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings,” Mr Abayomi said in a statement on Friday.

However, in an update on Saturday night, Mr Abayomi said Sanwo-Olu was being treated at home by medical experts in the state.

The statement titled, “Sanwo-Olu undergoes COVID-19 treatment’, read:

“Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID-19

“Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.”

