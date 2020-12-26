The Chairman of the Kaduna Branch of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Cindy Bako, have been abducted by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed their residence at Albarka, Fadan Kagoma of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State on Christmas day, December 25th 2020.

The abduction of the cleric and his wife was confirmed by the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, on Saturday.

Rev. Hayab said the Christmas celebration came and went with the sad dust of the abduction of the PFN chairman and his wife.

The CAN chairman noted that the Kidnapped man of God is also the Secretary, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association.

While lamenting that the church has had enough of the kidnapping of its members and ransoms being paid before getting their freedom, Rev. Hayab described Apostle Bako as a very strong member of Jema’a network, a father to many, a front runner of peace, justice and unity in Southern Kaduna.

He, therefore, called on security agencies to help ensure the release of the PFN Chairman and his wife from their abductors.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, is yet to confirm the development.

