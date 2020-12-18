Unknown gunmen, on Thursday night, attacked the convoy of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha along Zaria-Funtua road on his way to his home in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria.

This development along the Katsina highway came just after gunmen abducted at 333 boys of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara last week Friday before being released on Thursday night.

According to reports, while the emir escaped unhurt, eight persons were said to have died in the attack.

Sources told newsmen that among those who lost their lives include three officers of the Nigerian Police Force, two palace guards and a driver.

“The Emir was in his official vehicle with a Toyota Hilux forming part of the convoy.

“He didn’t sustain any injury but we lost eight occupants of the Toyota Hilux including the driver, two palace guards, three police escorts and two traditional title holders, they were all killed by the gunmen,” a source told HumAngle Nigeria.

It was gathered that the bodies of the deceased were evacuated from the scene of the attack.

The emir, a retired army general, ascended the throne this year after the demise of his father late Muhammad A’sha.

Neither the palace of the Emir nor the Zamfara State Police Command has released a statement concerning this development as at press time.

Like this: Like Loading...