The popular Ketu plank market has been gutted by fire on Sunday. Goods and services well destroyed but no one lost his life in the incident.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management confirmed the incident, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said: “Emergency responders comprising of LASEMA Response Team and the Lagos State Fire Service have curtailed the raging inferno at Ketu Plank Market on Demurin Street, Ketu, Lagos.

“The cause of the fire incident which reportedly started from one part of the market is yet to be ascertained, however, it is evident that there is extensive damage with valuable goods having been destroyed by the fire.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno which has been brought under control and dampened down.”

