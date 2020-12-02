The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has approved the request of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) to host the 2021 African Nations Cup (Girls U-18) volleyball championship scheduled to hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Package B Abuja from 29th of January and 7th of February, 2021.

In a letter from the Ministry of Sports signed by the Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda, informed the Federation to look for sponsorship to host the continental tournament as the ministry cannot afford to assist due to the paucity of funds.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the female national team for the continental championship, the federation is organising an open trial for the players under the age bracket to converge at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on the 10th to 13th of December to select players that will be invited to the national camp.

For the continental championship, the Federation has put all machineries in place to ensure a successful hosting of the tournament with special reference to the strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod told newsmen in Abuja that the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) knows that Nigeria is always setting the pace in organising continental championship, hence, its resolve to give Nigeria the hosting right.

Aside the hosting,t the federation president expressed optimism on Nigeria’s female team performance at the tournament which will holding in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will now hold between January 9th and February 6th 2021.

The tournament was shifted due to what CAF referred to as unfavourable climatic conditions initially but later shifted again for the third time to following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021 will be hosted by Cameroon.