Daily News

JUST IN: Panic as pipeline leaks at Lagos-Ibadan expressway

By
0
just-in:-panic-as-pipeline-leaks-at-lagos-ibadan-expressway
Views: Visits 3

A pipeline leakage has occurred at Arepo-Magboro, Lagos-Ibadan expressway where the office of the PUNCH newspaper is located.

This incident has left motorists and residents in the area panicky.

In a statement by Kehinde Hamzat, the Corridor a Commander FRSC, “the pipeline got bursted while men of Julius Berger, the construction company working on Lagos-Ibadan expressway were excavating a surface for worksite.”

He urged motorists to find alternative routes, while those trapped in the traffic keep a safe distance from the incident scene.

“This has led to a standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway. Motorists are advised not to panic as professionals are being contacted to take care of the situation,” he said.

Emergency responders are present at the scene to contain the incident.

Details later…

JUST IN: Court dismisses suit seeking to sack Akeredolu

Previous article

Police Brutality: Akwa Ibom panel strikes out petition against ex-Speaker

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News