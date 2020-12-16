A pipeline leakage has occurred at Arepo-Magboro, Lagos-Ibadan expressway where the office of the PUNCH newspaper is located.

This incident has left motorists and residents in the area panicky.

In a statement by Kehinde Hamzat, the Corridor a Commander FRSC, “the pipeline got bursted while men of Julius Berger, the construction company working on Lagos-Ibadan expressway were excavating a surface for worksite.”

He urged motorists to find alternative routes, while those trapped in the traffic keep a safe distance from the incident scene.

“This has led to a standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway. Motorists are advised not to panic as professionals are being contacted to take care of the situation,” he said.

Emergency responders are present at the scene to contain the incident.

Details later…