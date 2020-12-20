By Augustine Okezie, Kastina

The Police in Katsina on Sunday rescued 80 Students abducted from an Islamiya school in Katsina state

An investigation by The Nation revealed that the students were returning from an Islamic occasion when they ran into the bandits who had earlier kidnapped the four victims and rustled some cows.

Following distress calls, security operatives moved in and tackled the bandits, leading to the rescue of the students and the four victims.

The spokesman for the Katsina Police Command SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation had commenced.

in a statement on Sunday morning, he said ” a distress call was received by DPO Dandume, that some Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume LGA of Katsina state, numbering about Eighty (80), while on their way back from Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village, Dandume to Mahuta village, were accosted by bandits who had already kidnapped four(4) persons and rustled twelve (12) cows from Danbaure village, Funtua LGA, trying to escape into the forest.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO led Operations “Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel. Subsequently, the teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the eighty-four (84) kidnapped victims and recovered all the twelve rustled cows

”Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies.”